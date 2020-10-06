e-paper
Home / India News / Goods train damages FOB in Odisha, services disrupted on Kolkata-Chennai route

Goods train damages FOB in Odisha, services disrupted on Kolkata-Chennai route

The track has been shut for safety reasons as repairing is underway and train services will resume soon, an official said.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 14:55 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Balasore, Odisha
Representative Image (HT Photo)
Train services have been disrupted on a section of the Kolkata-Chennai route as a goods train hit an iron angle hanging from a foot overbridge (FOB) and damaged the structure partially in Odisha’s Balasore district, a Railway official said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night when a Haldia-bound coal-laden train from Dhamara was passing through Soro railway station under the jurisdiction of the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone, he said.

The track has been shut for safety reasons as repairing is underway, the official said.

Train services will resume soon, he said, adding the accident is being probed. PTI COR AAM ACD ACD

