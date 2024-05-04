 Google Doodle celebrates India's first woman wrestler Hamida Banu | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Google Doodle celebrates India's first woman wrestler Hamida Banu

ByHT News Desk
May 04, 2024 05:27 AM IST

The ‘Hamida Banu’ Doodle served as a reminder of a woman's entry into a sport that was a male bastion in India in the 1940s and 50s.

Google Doodle on Saturday, May 04, celebrated India's first professional woman wrestler Hamida Banu. The Doodle served as a reminder of a female's entry into a sport that was a male bastion in the 1940s and 50s.

"Beat me in a bout and I'll marry you."

Google Doodle celebrates India's ‘first professional woman wrestler’ Hamida Banu.(Google)
Google Doodle celebrates India's ‘first professional woman wrestler’ Hamida Banu.(Google)

This was the challenge that Banu made to male wrestlers in February 1954, BBC said, citing news reports from the time.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Soon after the challenge, Banu defeated two male wrestling champions - one from Punjab's Patiala and the other from Kolkata in West Bengal, the report said.

In May, Hamida Banu reached Gujarat's Vadodara for her third fight of the year. BBC cited Sudhir Parab, a resident of Vadodara, who vividly remembered the frenzy that ensued when Banu visited the city during his childhood. He recalled how her arrival was promoted through banners and posters displayed on trucks and various other vehicles. Newspapers called her the “Amazon of Aligarh,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the wrestler Banu was supposed to fight withdrew from the match at the last minute, leading Banu to her next challenger, Baba Pahalwan.

"The bout lasted one minute and 34 seconds, when the woman won a fall," the Associated Press reported on 3 May 1954. " The referee then declared Pahalwan out of her wedding range, the report said.

What made Banu popular?

Hamida Banu's weight, height, and diet all made news, the report said. Hamida Banu reportedly weighed 108kg and was 5ft 3in tall. Banu's daily diet included 5.6 litres of milk, 1.8 litres of fruit juice, 6 eggs, a fowl, 2.8 litres of soup, nearly 1kg of mutton and almonds, half a kilo of butter, two big loaves of bread, and two plates of biryani.

In his 1987 book, author Maheshwar Dayal described how Banu's renown drew individuals from distant places, as she engaged in numerous fights in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

However, Banu also encountered difficulties from individuals who were angered by her public appearances. In Pune, a bout with male wrestler Ramchandra Salunke had to be cancelled because of the objection of the local wrestling federation, the report cited an article in The Times of India.

On another occasion, Banu faced jeers and was even targeted with stones by fans following her victory over a male opponent. The newspaper reported that the police had to intervene and manage the unruly crowds.

In 1954, Banu triumphed over Vera Chistilin, dubbed Russia's "female bear," in a Mumbai bout lasting less than a minute, BBC said, citing media reports. She also intended to travel to Europe that same year to compete against wrestlers there.

However, shortly after these highly publicised matches, Banu seemingly disappeared from the wrestling field.

Sahara, the daughter of Salam Pahalwan, stated that he had wed Banu, whom she regarded as her stepmother. However, Banu's grandson, Feroz Shaikh disagreed. "She indeed stayed with him, but never married him," the report quoted Shaikh as saying.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Google Doodle celebrates India's first woman wrestler Hamida Banu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On