Google doodle celebrates poet Subhadra Kumari Chauhan on her 117th birthday

Google on Monday honoured the famous Hindi poet Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, who is known to be India's first woman protester during the freedom movement of the country, with a doodle on her 117th birth anniversary. The doodle depicted Chauhan donning a white sari with a brown stripe at the edges. She is shown holding a pen and paper in the illustration in a contemplative pose. The doodle also shows young Jhansi ki Rani on her white horse in the background. On the right side, the illustrator also drew a huge crowd of satyagrahis carrying banners.

Born in 1904, Chauhan hailed from the Allahabad district, now known as Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. She initially studied in the Crosthwaite Girls' School in Allahabad and cleared the middle-school examination in 1919. In 1921, Chauhan joined the Non-Cooperation Movement led by Mahatma Gandhi. She was jailed twice for her involvement in the protests against the British in 1923 and 1942.

Chauhan's writing highlighted the struggles and hardships of Indian women. She has also written about "gender and caste discrimination" in society. At the time of the independence movement, Chauhan wrote a lot of poetry to boost the morale of the countrymen. Subhadra Kumari Chauhan is widely known for her iconic poem on Rani Laxmibai, the queen of Jhansi. Besides Jhansi ki Rani, her notable works include 'Khilonewala', 'Tridhara', 'Mukul' and 'Yeh Kadamb Ka Ped'.

