Google doodle for ‘Earth Day 2023’ depicts action plan for greener future

Google Doodle on Saturday marked “Earth Day 2023” by highlighting the importance of taking collective action against climate change. The animated doodle showcased ways in which individuals and communities can work together to protect the planet, including using sustainable sources of energy such as solar power.

The Doodle featured on Saturday, made entirely from leaves, illustrated a range of actions we can take in our daily lives.

Google creates Doodles to commemorate holidays, anniversaries, and significant figures such as artists, pioneers, and scientists who have made a noteworthy impact on society.

The Doodle featured on Saturday, made entirely from leaves, illustrated a range of actions we can take in our daily lives that can collectively make a significant impact towards protecting the environment. These include:

-Showing how small actions can make a big difference in protecting the planet.

-At home, air drying laundry instead of using a dryer is a simple way to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

-Choosing a plant-based diet or incorporating more plant-based options into our meals can help reduce the environmental impact of our food choices.

-Walking or cycling instead of driving when possible can help reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

-Taking collective action to live more sustainably is crucial to mitigate the worst effects of climate change.

Google also shared top trending searches for this Earth Day

- “Electric vehicles”, whose global searched have doubled over the past two years. EVs can significantly reduce pollution and carbon emissions from transportation, which accounts for one-fifth of global emissions, according to Our World in Data.

-"Ebikes" have also seen a surge in global searches, with a doubling in interest over the past three years. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says, “Walking or biking for shorter trips can reduce carbon emissions by millions of metric tons per year and help alleviate traffic congestion.”

-"How to save fuel" is another popular search topic, and Google highlighted its Maps of how it offers fuel-efficient routing to help drivers find routes with fewer hills, less traffic, and consistent speeds, ultimately helping to reduce gas consumption and emissions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.