Earth Day – Future of planet discussed at seminar

The department of geography, Avadh Girls’ Degree College, organised a students’ seminar on Friday to mark Earth Day. The keynote speaker, AK Tangri, former scientist, RSAC, Lucknow, addressed the students. He spoke about ‘At the threshold of warming - UP our earth in the future world - Perish or flourish’. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Principal Prof Bina Rai, and Kavita Yadav welcomed the guest with a sapling.

The welcome address was delivered by Prof Upma Chaturvedi. Students actively participated in paper presentations and displayed posters. Members of the faculty were also present.

Ambedkar varsity programme

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in collaboration with the ministry of earth sciences, government of India, is organising a two-day programme on the occasion of Earth Day with the theme ‘Invest in our planet’.

On Friday, a national level drawing and painting competition followed by a slogan-writing competition was organised at 11 am in the Department of Geology of the university. Registration was conducted online and was free for all. Participants from outside the city sent their slogans online via e-mail.

The winners of the competition will be awarded on April 22 and also a participation certificate will be provided to all the participants. All the participants of the programme will have to follow the instructions of the ministry of health and family welfare, government of India and other supporting organisations regarding Covid-19, heat waves, etc.

Also, a cycle rally and tree plantation drive will take place on April 22 at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, to mark Earth Day.