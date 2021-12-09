Google Year in Search 2021: Here's what India browsed on the internet this year

Google on Wednesday published its ‘Year in Search 2021’ list, which like every other year shows what was looked through the most across the world over on its search engine. While there is an overall global list displaying the international search trends throughout this year, there are also specific nation-based lists that shed a light on the regional trends which took the internet by storm in 2021.

Unsurprisingly, the top three search trends in India were – Indian Premier League, CoWIN, and ICC T20 World Cup – all of which were major talking points this year. The movies which were searched for the most in the country included Jai Bhim, Shershaah, and Radhe.

Coming to news events, the Google list showed that Indians were most interested in the Tokyo Olympics, Afghanistan news, and updates on black fungus. Meanwhile, personalities such as Neeraj Chopra, Aryan Khan, and Shehnaaz Gill hogged the headlines and thus reflected as the most searched for people on Google this year.

Here are the overall top trends in India:

1. Indian Premier League

2. CoWIN

3. ICC T20 World Cup

4. Euro Cup

5. Tokyo Olympics

Here are the top trends in movies:

1. Jai Bhim

2. Shershaah

3. Radhe

4. Bell Bottom

5. Eternals

Here are the top trends in news events:

1. Tokyo Olympics

2. Black Fungus

3. Afghanistan news

4. West Bengal elections

5. Tropical cyclone Tauktae

Here are the most searched for personalities:

1. Neeraj Chopra

2. Aryan Khan

3. Shehnaaz Gill

4. Raj Kundra

5. Elon Musk

Here are the most searched for recipes:

1. Enoki mushroom

2. Modak

3. Methi matar malai

4. Palak

5. Chicken soup

Meanwhile, the global search trends had ‘Australia vs India’, ‘India vs England’, and ‘IPL’ as the most searched for terms this year, even ranking above ‘NBA’ and ‘Euro 2021’ – two events considered to generate much excitement among sports aficionados.

Afghanistan, AMC stocks, and the Covid-19 vaccine trended in global news stories, along with Dogecoin and GME stock. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan secured a place in most-searched-for actors worldwide (presumably a result of the high-profile Mumbai cruise raid case earlier this year), along with personalities such as Alec Baldwin, Pete Davidson, Gina Carano, and Armie Hammer.