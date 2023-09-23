PMO call, priest’s advice: Congress leader AK Antony’s wife on why their son joined BJP

Congress leader AK Antony's wife in a video now going viral said she was aware of son Anil Atony's decision to resign from the Congress and join the BJP. The video has been released on the YouTube channel of a Christian meditation centre where Antony's mother Elizabeth expressed displeasure with some decisions of the Congress, the party her husband works for.

“Anil's greatest aspiration was to enter politics. However, his dream faced a significant obstacle when the Congress passed a resolution against dynasty politics during the Chintan Shivir. This meant that my son, now 39 years old, had to consider his future carefully. One day, he called me and informed me that the PMO had contacted him, inviting him to join the BJP. While we have deep-rooted beliefs in the INC, having dedicated our lives to the party, we found ourselves at a crossroads,” AK Antony's wife said. Anil Antony told his mother that he would get good opportunities if he joined the BJP.

Anil Antony got the new opportunity in politics because of the intercessory prayers, his mother said in the video. Switching from the Congress to the BJP invited some troubles inside the family too. Those were also resolved by the prayers, she said.

On her political ideology, she said she had contempt for the BJP but prayers changed it and she safeguarded her son's decision even from his father. AK Antony came to know about the development only through television channels. As of now, there is no rift between the father and the son but AK Antony asked Anil to not discuss politics in the house.

In April this year, Anil Antony joined the BJP and slammed a section of the Congress leadership for "serving the interests of a single family" instead of working for the country. In the Congress, Anil was heading the digital media cell of Kerala.

