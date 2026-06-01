Got ₹7 lakh 'gifts', wanted car: UP woman found dead months after wedding with social media influencer

A 24-year-old social media influencer from Lucknow was found hanging at her matrimonial home in the Saadatganj area of the Uttar Pradesh capital on Sunday, barely six months after her marriage, with her family alleging murder and dowry harassment. Police said they inspected the scene and sent the body for postmortem examination after completing inquest proceedings. (Representational)

Lucknow police have registered a case against the victim's husband, who is also a social media influencer with almost 7.5 lakh followers on Instagram, along with other family members.

According to a police statement, the woman had married a resident of Lucknow's Saadatganj area on December 9, 2025. Her family alleged that after the marriage, she was repeatedly harassed by her husband and other relatives over demands for additional dowry, including a car.

According to the family, they had given ₹7 lakh in cash and various other household items as 'gifts' during the course of marriage.

Told family about alleged torture The victim's family has claimed that their daughter told them about the alleged torture meted out by her in-laws, and they had even travelled to her matrimonial home in Lucknow several times to mediate between them.

A police complaint was filed by the victim's uncle, alleging that his niece was killed by her in-laws due to non-fulfilment of the dowry demands.

“The complaint alleges that after the marriage, the deceased was continuously harassed by her husband and other members of her in-laws' family over demands for more dowry and a car. The complainant has further alleged that due to the non-fulfilment of the dowry demands, the in-laws murdered the deceased by hanging her on 30.05.2026,” police said in a statement.

The accused include the victim's father-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, and paternal aunt-in-law.

The investigation Police said they inspected the scene and sent the body for postmortem examination after completing inquest proceedings. The panchnama was conducted in the presence of the additional deputy commissioner of police (central) Jitendra Kumar Dubey.

“Based on the complaint, Saadatganj police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2) and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act,” said ADCP Dubey.

Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, and raids are underway, officials said.

“Further legal action will be taken on the basis of available evidence and the postmortem report,” the ADCP added.

Parallels with the Twisha Sharma case The new case has some parallels with the Twisha Sharma episode that emerged from Bhopal. Sharma, a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, got married to Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws.

The case involves serious allegations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

A district court in Bhopal on Friday sent former district judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh to five-day CBI custody till June 2 in connection with the death case.