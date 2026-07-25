CJP withdraws protest, govt agrees to drop all police cases against students

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will withdraw its agitation “in good faith” and the government has agreed to withdraw all cases against student protesters - two major announcements were made in a joint presser held by union ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda, and CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.

Security personnel stand guard at the protest site as protesters celebrate at Jantar Mantar after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns from his post. (Sumit)

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The development followed Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, which was the key demand of the CJP protest. After this, two key demands were pending - ₹1 crore each compensation for families of students who died by suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak, and the assurance of no legal action against protesters. Follow live updates here.

In the joint presser today, JP Nadda said that a copy of the FIRs filed so far will be provided to the CJP and no action will be taken. “We all have said that there will be compensation according to the rules and regulations, whatever maximum will be possible will be given to them,” Nadda said.

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{{^usCountry}} The CJP has also submitted a five-point charter to the government for consideration. Reacting to it, Nadda said: “We will think deeply about your charter for reforms in education examinations and after talking to your delegation, we will try to do whatever we can.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CJP has also submitted a five-point charter to the government for consideration. Reacting to it, Nadda said: “We will think deeply about your charter for reforms in education examinations and after talking to your delegation, we will try to do whatever we can.” {{/usCountry}}

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‘All demands accepted’

The CJP ended its over a month-long protest today, announcing that all of its demands have been accepted by the government. “Cockroach Janta Party withdraws its nationwide agitation with immediate effect. All demands of the Cockroach Janta Party have been accepted by the government,” the outfit said in a tweet.

Here are the three big demands that the government agreed to, according to the CJP:

Maximum possible compensation for families of NEET paper leak-related suicides. All FIRs by Central govt and NDA-ruled states will be withdrawn, and no action will be taken against anyone involved in these protests in the future. CJP’s 5-point exam reform charter will be considered by the govt and the CJP will meet with the govt to discuss these reforms further.

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The NEET paper leak had sparked massive outrage and questions against the government, given how a similar exam discrepancy occurred two years back too. What further fueled this fire was the multiple student suicides due to NEET re-exam anxiety.

Also Read: ‘Thanks for calling us cockroaches’: Abhijeet Dipke's message for CJI Surya Kant as Modi govt gives in, minister resigns

Earlier today, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister, sparking big celebration at Jantar Mantar, where students had been camping for weeks demanding the union minister's resignation.