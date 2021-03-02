Government aims to operationalise 23 waterways by 2030: PM Modi
While observing that capacity of major Indian ports increased to 1550 million tonnes annually now from 870 million tonnes per annum in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the government aims to operationalise 23 waterways by 2030.
"Our government is investing in waterways in a way that was never seen before. Domestic waterways are found to be cost effective and environment friendly way for transporting freight. We aim to operationalise 23 waterways by 2030," PM Modi said in his inaugural at Maritime India Summit 2021.
"India has as many as 189 lighthouses across its vast coastline. We have drawn up a programme for developing tourism in the land adjacent to 78 lighthouses. The key objective of this initiative is to enhance development of the existing lighthouses and its surrounding areas into unique maritime tourism landmarks," he added.
The Prime Minister said that the capacity of major ports which was around 870 million tonnes per annum in 2014, has increased to around 1550 million tonnes annually now.
"This productivity gain not only helps our ports but also boost the overall economy by making our products more competitive," he said.
"The Government of India is also focusing on the domestic ship building and ship repair market. To encourage domestic shipbuilding we approved the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy for Indian Shipyards," he added.
Inviting world to invest in Indian maritime sector, PM Modi said, "India's long coastline awaits you. India's hardworking people await you. Invest in our ports. Invest in our people. Let India be your preferred trade destination. Let Indian ports be your port of call for trade and commerce."
During the event, Prime Minister Narendra launched the Sagar Manthan- Mercantile Maritime Domain Awareness Centre and e-book of maritime vision 2030, which is aiming to make the Indian maritime insutry at par with the top global benchmark in the next 10 years.
