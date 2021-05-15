Home / India News / Government and public - both dropped guard after first Covid-19 wave: RSS
Even when all hope was seemingly lost during World War II, Mohan Bhagwat said, a quote on the desk of the then British prime minister Winston Churchill read, "There is no pessimism in this office. We are not interested in the possibilities of defeat. They don't exist".
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 07:04 PM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was addressing a lecture series called 'Positivity Unlimited' to ascribe several measures regarding Covid-19. (File Photo / PTI)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that both the government as well as the public dropped their guards after the first wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), leading to the current situation in India. The RSS Sarsanghchalak, however, urged citizens to stay united and work as a team, instead of pointing fingers at each other.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing a lecture series called 'Positivity Unlimited', said, "We are facing this situation because, whether it was the government, administration or public, everyone dropped their guard after the first wave despite indications from doctors.”

Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the fact that a potential third wave of Covid-19 is on its way and said that people should not be scared. “We have to stay positive and take precautions to keep ourselves Covid negative in the present situation,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

The RSS chief compared the present situation in India to that of England during World War II. Even when all hope was seemingly lost, Bhagwat said, a quote on the desk of the then British prime minister Winston Churchill read, "There is no pessimism in this office. We are not interested in the possibilities of defeat. They don't exist".

Similarly, Mohan Bhagwat said, in this current situation of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in the country, “We can’t give up on courage. We need to also have a steely resolve.”

