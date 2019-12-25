e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / India News / Government comes up with 7,522 crore package for fisheries sector

Government comes up with 7,522 crore package for fisheries sector

The first tripartite memorandum of agreement has been signed between the department of fisheries, Nabard and the Tamil Nadu government for marine infrastructure development of farmers under the FIDF.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2019 09:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fund will mainly be used by the coastal states to invest in infrastructure facilities for deep-sea fishing, post-harvesting, cage culture and export promotion of fish and marine products.
The fund will mainly be used by the coastal states to invest in infrastructure facilities for deep-sea fishing, post-harvesting, cage culture and export promotion of fish and marine products.(AP)
         

The Centre has created a 7,522.48 crore package for infrastructure development of the fisheries sector, especially in coastal states, in line with the objective of doubling farmers’ incomes, Union fisheries and animal husbandry minister Giriraj Singh said on Tuesday .

The fund will mainly be used by the coastal states to invest in infrastructure facilities for deep-sea fishing, post-harvesting, cage culture and export promotion of fish and marine products.

As part of the initiative, the first tripartite memorandum of agreement has been signed between the department of fisheries, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) and the Tamil Nadu government for marine infrastructure development of farmers under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Fund (FIDF). The fund will provide subsidised finance to eligible farmer collectives, cooperatives, individuals and marine entrepreneurs. The National Cooperatives Development Corporation, Nabard and all scheduled banks will act as nodal entities for providing “concessional finance” under the fund, according to a government note.

tags
top news
Govt sets NPR in motion, Amit Shah says no link with NRC
Govt sets NPR in motion, Amit Shah says no link with NRC
Decoding government’s decision to restructure Indian railways
Decoding government’s decision to restructure Indian railways
Two-tier slab, higher tax on luxury goods among suggestions to boost GST revenue
Two-tier slab, higher tax on luxury goods among suggestions to boost GST revenue
‘Better to die than submit’: Muzaffarnagar residents allege police excess
‘Better to die than submit’: Muzaffarnagar residents allege police excess
Radicals, mainstream parties instigating violence: UP DGP
Radicals, mainstream parties instigating violence: UP DGP
Aventador for free; Lamborghini makes it a merry Christmas for father-son duo
Aventador for free; Lamborghini makes it a merry Christmas for father-son duo
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Govt announces population register: Amit Shah explains NPR, NRC difference
Govt announces population register: Amit Shah explains NPR, NRC difference
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news