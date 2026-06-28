Govt says fallen Op Sindoor soldiers were honoured in 2025, issues clarification: ‘Paid homage at earliest opportunity'

The government on Saturday clarified that the sacrifice of six military personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor was formally acknowledged long before their names were recently inscribed on the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

A visitor reads the names of six military personnel inscribed on the memorial wall at the National War Memorial in tribute to those who died in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor in 2025

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a clarification posted on X, the ministry said that reports claiming that the deaths of six soldiers during Operation Sindoor has been brought to public notice for the first time only recently were "incorrect" and stressed that the nation had paid tribute to the fallen soldiers “at the earliest opportunity”.

The ministry pointed out that during an official press conference on May 11, 2025, the then director general of military operations had paid homage to the personnels and "specifically acknowledged their sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor". It added that the soldiers' sacrifice had already been brought to public notice at that time.

Gallantry awards followed

The ministry also said the soldiers received formal national recognition through gallantry awards announced later that year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “These bravehearts were conferred with gallantry awards and this was published in the press release of August 14, 2025. This constituted a formal and national recognition of their valour and supreme sacrifice in keeping with the highest traditions of the Indian Defence Forces,” the defence ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These bravehearts were conferred with gallantry awards and this was published in the press release of August 14, 2025. This constituted a formal and national recognition of their valour and supreme sacrifice in keeping with the highest traditions of the Indian Defence Forces,” the defence ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to the government, tributes were also carried on the Indian Army’s official social media platforms soon after their deaths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the government, tributes were also carried on the Indian Army’s official social media platforms soon after their deaths. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Simultaneously, the Indian Army’s official social media platforms carried tributes to these bravehearts without delay. The nation’s recognition of these heroes has continued thereafter,” the post added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Simultaneously, the Indian Army’s official social media platforms carried tributes to these bravehearts without delay. The nation’s recognition of these heroes has continued thereafter,” the post added. {{/usCountry}}

Media reports that the supreme sacrifice of six bravehearts during #OperationSindoor have been acknowledged or brought to public notice for the first time only recently are incorrect. The nation paid homage to these fallen heroes at the earliest opportunity, well before the… — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) June 27, 2026

{{^usCountry}} Names added to War Memorial {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Names added to War Memorial {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clarification came days after the names of six personnel killed during Operation Sindoor, India's four-day military confrontation with Pakistan in May 2025, were inscribed on the National War Memorial, earlier this week.

The casualties included five Army personnel and one member of the Indian Air Force. Among them were Rifleman Sunil Kumar of 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, who was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra, and Sergeant Surendra Kumar, a medical assistant posted with 39 Wing in Udhampur, who received the Vayu Sena Medal posthumously.

The other personnel whose names and units were disclosed include Subedar Major Pawan Kumar of Headquarters 10 Infantry Brigade, who died on May 10, 2025; Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Field Regiment, who died on May 7; AV Mood Muralinaik of 851 Light Regiment, who died on May 9; and Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh of 237 Field Workshop Company, who died on June 6, 2025.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The soldiers were deployed at frontline locations during the operation, HT reported earlier. The circumstances surrounding their deaths have not been publicly detailed.

In May 2025, the Army had confirmed that it lost five soldiers during Operation Sindoor.

On August 14, 2025, India formally recognised the service and bravery of personnel who participated in the operation. President Droupadi Murmu approved a large number of wartime honours for soldiers involved in the campaign against terror and military targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON