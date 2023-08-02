Focussed on formalising Vedic education: Dharmendra Pradhan in RS

NEW DELHI: There was no formal system of Vedic education in the country before the government set up Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Sanskrit Shiksha Board (MSRVSSB) in August 2022, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Wednesday. (ANI)

Responding to oral questions on Vedic education by several members, Pradhan said that the Vedas are the “basis foundation” of Indian knowledge, and it is the government’s priority to take the Indian knowledge tradition to the next generation and connect Veda knowledge with the mainstream modern education system.

“There was no formal system of Vedic education in the country earlier. Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratishthan was given recognition by the Board of Education under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister. Veda Vidya and Sanskrit education should reach every section of the society without any discrimination, it is the priority of this government,” he said.

Pradhan also informed the House that the government will soon establish five regional centres of Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratishthan at the four Dhams — Badrinath, Dwarka, Jagannath and Rameswaram – and in Guwahati, to promote “Ved Vidya”.

Pradhan added that currently, there are 123 schools affiliated to the board across the country with 4600 students and 632 teachers.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suggested that the minister make available a set of Vedas each to members of Parliament. Pradhan accepted the suggestion and promised that copies will be provided to all members of the Upper House.

Responding to another question on the representation of backward communities in these schools, Pradhan said, “Currently we don’t have reservation in the Vedic education system.”

Soon after the establishment of the board last year, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) asked its approved institutions to consider Veda Bhushan and Veda Vibhushan certifications awarded to candidates by MSRVVP equivalent to Class 10 and 12 certificates issued by the central and state boards of education.

