Govt extends deadline for WhatsApp to respond to username issue to July 9

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has extended Meta's deadline for its response on the WhatsApp username issue by another three days. A government official told HT on Sunday that the new deadline is now July 9.

WhatsApp introduced a username feature that would allow messaging on the platform without sharing one's phone number. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

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Earlier this week, ministry officials gave WhatsApp till July 6 to respond to the username feature on the messaging platform.

According to people familiar with the matter, this notice to Meta was issued after the government called for a detailed explanation regarding the feature.

WhatsApp introduced a username feature that would allow messaging on the platform without sharing one's phone number.

Meta further stated that the username is different from a display name, which appears on a user's profile.

While display names do not have to be unique, usernames will be unique to each account.

Also Read | WhatsApp username rollout: All FAQs on scams, safety and privacy explained

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{{^usCountry}} Sources told HT earlier that the government has directed Meta not to roll out the feature in India until consultations on the matter are completed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources told HT earlier that the government has directed Meta not to roll out the feature in India until consultations on the matter are completed. {{/usCountry}}

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The move comes after privacy and safety concerns were raised about the feature, particularly the risk of impersonation and misuse.

An official in the Department of Telecommunications told HT that the new WhatsApp feature could allow a perpetrator to create a fake profile to impersonate and make fake calls.

“The larger issue is that it will become difficult for law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to determine whether the perpetrator is in India or overseas. Tomorrow, someone could create a WhatsApp account using a +1 (US) number, use the NIA chief’s photograph, adopt a similar username and make fraudulent calls. Earlier, if the number began with +91, we could at least initiate action. If the number isn’t available, there is virtually no way to resolve it,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.