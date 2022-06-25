Government gives Goel one-year extension as head of R&AW

The appointments committee of cabinet (ACC) on Friday extended the tenure of current Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief – Samant Kumar Goel – for another year, till June 30, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Goel, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, had completed his fixed two-year tenure as RAW secretary on June 30 last year, but was given a year’s extension . The latest order, issued on Friday, gives him a second extension of service.

RAW gathers external intelligence, works on counter-terrorism, counter-proliferation, advances India’s strategic interests and advises the Centre on various issues.

An Af-Pak expert, Goel was instrumental in India’s planning for the February 2019 Balakot strikes following the Pulwama attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed. He had also played a key role in coordinating with the army for the surgical strikes across the border following the September 2016 Uri attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With this, Goel is the third R&AW chief who has got a tenure of more than three years.Earlier R N Kao, the founder chief of RAW served the agency for nine years followed by N F Suptnook who was at the helm of affairs for six years.