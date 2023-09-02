‘Will have government of poor, not of Adani’: Rahul Gandhi's promise from poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday doubled down his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and alleged that the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘work for two or three billionaires’ in India pointing at recent reports of Adani Group's alleged stock manipulation.

Referring to the reports by Financial Times, Gandhi said the article in the world's biggest financial newspaper mentioned billionaire Gautam Adani sent ‘thousands of crores of rupees from India and swelled the share prices (of his own firms)’.

“Whether the (Congress-led) governments in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh or the forthcoming governments in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, will be the government of poor not the government of Adani,” the Congress MP said while addressing a rally in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

He further hinted that PM Modi cannot make an inquiry on the Adani Group ‘Because after the inquiry the loss will not be for Adani but to someone else’.

"Before every election, BJP presents a number. They say they will get 230 seats-250 seats. But every poor person in Karnataka voted for Congress," he said while talking about BJP's defeat in Karnataka assembly elections.

The Congress MP also alleged the right-wing part of ‘breaking the economic backbone of India’. "GST and demonetisation destroyed small businessmen and that was done deliberately," he added.

