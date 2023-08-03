Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre spent 408.46 crore on govt advertisements in 2022-2023: Anurag Thakur

BySaptarshi Das
Aug 03, 2023 04:19 PM IST

The Union minister was responded to questions raised by CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP AA Rahim on the details of money spent on government advertisements each year for the last five years

The Centre spent a total of 408.46 crore on government advertisements between 2022-23 through print, electronic media and outdoor publicity, Union minister for I&B and youth affairs & sports Anurag Thakur told Parliament on Thursday.

Union minister Anurag Thakur speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (PTI Photo)

155.27 crore was spent on electronic media, 220.34 crore on print media and 32.85 crore for outdoor publicity in 2022-23,” Thakur’s written reply tabled in Parliament read.

In the tabled reply, the Union minister, in a tabular format, gave a detailed break up on the advertisements across the three formats in the last five years.

While the government spent over 429.55 crore on ads (2018-19) in print media, the next fiscal it was 295.06 cr in 2019-20 while in 2020-21, it was 197.49 crore in 2020-21 and 179.04 crore in 2021-22.

Electronic media was significantly higher in 2018-19, ( 514.29 crore) and in the subsequent years it was, 316.99 crore (2019-20), 167.90 crore (2020-21), 101.24 crore (2021-22) and 155.27 crore (2022-23).

For outdoor publicity, 235.33 crore was spent in 2018-19, 96.14 crore in 2019-20, 44.08 crore in 2020-21, 35.7 crore in 2021-22 and 32.85 crore in 2022-23.

“All the expenditure was incurred by the government through the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC)”, Thakur stated in his reply.

