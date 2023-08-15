‘Government will bring strong law to end polygamy in state’: Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the government will bring a strong law to end polygamy in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute to brave soldiers and martyrs on the occasion of 77th Independence Day in Guwahati, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Speaking on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day celebration at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati, CM Sarma said," To end polygamy in the state, our government has decided to bring a strong law soon. Our government had formed an expert committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Rumi Phukan to end polygamy."

In his speech, the Assam Chief Minister announced that his government is committed to ending child marriage in the state by the year 2026.

“Earlier, our government conducted a massive operation against child marriage across the state and nearly 4000 people were arrested. Now we will launch another massive crackdown on child marriage in the state in September this year," CM Sarma said.

Earlier the expert committee was formed to examine the legislative competence of the State Legislature to enact a law to end polygamy in Assam. The committee submitted its report to the Assam Chief Minister on August 6 this year.

After receiving the report, the Assam Chief Minister said that the state is now closer to creating a positive ecosystem for women’s empowerment irrespective of caste, creed or religion. (ANI)