Governor Dhankhar names new V-C of Bengal varsity; TMC cries foul

Kolkata: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appointed on Thursday the new vice-chancellor of Kolkata’s Rabindra Bharati University (RBU), weeks after the state assembly passed a bill making the chief minister the chancellor of all 31 state-aided universities.

Dhankhar, who has questioned the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and is yet to give his assent to the legislation, appointed professor Mahua Mukherjee of RBU’s dance department as the new vice-chancellor of the 60-year-old institution.

“WB Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar as Chancellor has appointed Dr. Mahua Mukherjee, Professor, Dept. of Dance, Rabindra Bharati University, as Vice Chancellor Rabindra Bharati University in terms of section 9(1)(b) of the Rabindra Bharati Act, 1981,” read a tweet posted by the official handle of the West Bengal governor.

A note from the governor was also shared in the tweet which said Mukherjee was one of the three candidates shortlisted by a search committee in accordance with the rules. The other two candidates were Debasish Bandopadhyay, professor of English at RBU, and Sanjib Kumar Dutta, professor of mathematics at Kalyani University.

Officials from the state’s educational department said the governor’s office did not inform them about the appointment.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) reacted sharply to the governor’s decision, adding to the already acrimonious relationship between the Mamata Banerjee-led government and the Raj Bhawan that has been in the news for various reasons ever since Dhankhar’s appointment in July 2019.

“There is no need to be surprised because this governor never showed any respect for an elected government,” said TMC’s Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen. “A person who addresses the media with BJP leaders by his side cannot be called neutral.”

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state did not react on the appointment.

Dhankhar did not violate any law, said Amal Mukhopadhyay, former principal of Presidency College and a Constitution expert.

“Since the governor has not given his assent to the bill, he is still the chancellor of RBU and other universities. Also, he selected a candidate from a list of three persons recommended by the search committee,” said Mukhopadhyay.

The Bengal government’s bill refers to the report of the Punchhi Commission, which was set up by the Centre under the chairmanship of former chief justice of India Madan Mohan Punchhi, in 2007 to look into changing scenarios and new issues relating to Centre-state relations.

Days before the West Bengal assembly passed the bill on June 13, Dhankhar hinted that he could send it back to the House or refer it to the Centre. Education is part the Concurrent List of Constitution’s Seventh Schedule, which effectively means both the Union and the state have the power to bring legislation on the subject. In case of a conflict, the Centre’s law will prevail.

While introducing the bill, the state’s education minister Bratya Basu said the government wanted universities to run smoothly and that there was no harm in changing old rules.