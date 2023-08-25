Raj Bhavan rejects Maran’s remark on Telangana governor

Chennai: The Raj Bhavan on Thursday refuted Member of Parliament Dhayanidhi Maran’s allegation that governor R N Ravi had used the state government’s money in a family function held in Ooty and clarified that the expenses were borne by the governor.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi had hosted a family event for three days in February last year at Ooty Raj Bhavan.

“Irresponsible and mischievous statement attributed to the… MP casting aspersions on the …Governor is highly condemnable,” the Raj Bhavan said.

The governor had hosted a family event for three days in February last year at Ooty Raj Bhavan.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, former union minister Maran had accused Ravi of causing unnecessary problems. “He (Ravi) is a governor. How did he organise his daughter’s wedding at the Raj Bhavan in Ooty?” Maran asked. “What right does he have to organise the event at the expense of the state government? We could also raise that question.”

“Since the statement is false, mischievous, and scurrilous, the facts must be brought into the public domain,” the Raj Bhavan said, rebutting the allegations that all the guests were lodged in private hotels, private vehicles were hired for the use of not only guests but even for the family members of the governor and that private catering was hired. “…Raj Bhavan kitchen was not used at all, not even for tea or coffee.”

The lighting for the entire event was done through a private source, floral decorations were privately purchased from the market, the Raj Bhavan statement said. “The workforce for the entire event was sourced privately. No Raj Bhavan staff was used,” the governor’s office said. “It is to be noted that food bills for Hon’ble Governor and family members are raised every month and though entitled the same are borne by Hon’ble Governor.”

The development comes amid an ongoing friction between the state government and Ravi.

