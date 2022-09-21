Governor reduced to a tool in hands of RSS, says Kerala CM

The spat between Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the state government aggravated further with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan coming down heavily on the former, saying he was reduced to a tool in the hands of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and he cannot make state universities Sangh Parivar laboratories.

He said Khan’s press conference at Raj Bhawan on Monday was unprecedented and uncalled for and he used the opportunity to make sweeping political statements and hail the ideology of the RSS and put the Kerala government in bad light.

“Most of his statements were political in nature. Constitutional head of the state is handing out threats to an elected government in open,” Vijayan said referring to the reported statement of Khan that he will not sign some of the recent bills passed by the state assembly.

“We heard him saying he would not even read bills sent to him for approval. He has to explain whether such an act is an insult or respect to the constitution,” he said, adding that usually governors never indulge in politics and keep away from it.

Referring to the incident unfolded during the history congress in Kannur in 2019, he said Khan’s dislike for some of the eminent historians of the country was similar to the stand of the RSS. “He said 91-year-old historian Irfan Habib tried to attack him during the meet. He also called Kannur VC, another reputed historian, a goonda. His views are typical of the Sangh Parivar,” he said, adding these historians turned inimical to the RSS because they steadily opposed its moves to “saffronise education and distort history”.

The CM said the governor’s controversial speech during the inaugural ceremony incited protest in Kannur and it was not well planned and executed as alleged by him. He also denied his statement that he put undue pressure on the governor to give another extension to Kannur University vice chancellor Gopinath Raveendran.

He said his appointment was a normal procedure and even the high court upheld it. “He is talking so many things. He also said I sought many favours from him. People who know me understand this. I don’t want to attack him personally like this, I don’t want to stoop to that level,” he said.

The CM said there were proper channels for communication between the two (govt and governor) and if has some reservations on anything he could bring it to the notice of the government instead of calling a press conference. “The constitution stipulates that the governor should act in accordance with the advice of the government. The apex court also made it clear recently,” he said, adding that it was not duty of the governor to browbeat an elected government.

