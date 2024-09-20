Governor seeks report on complaint against CM in fresh MUDA case

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday sought a detailed report from the government on complaint that alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) taking instructions undertaking works worth ₹387 crore in violation of rules, purportedly on the verbal instruction of chief minister Siddaramaiah. Gehlot has directed chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh to provide a comprehensive explanation of the allegations, which were brought forward by Mysuru-based activist PS Nataraj on August 27 (PTI)

Gehlot has directed chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh to provide a comprehensive explanation of the allegations, which were brought forward by Mysuru-based activist PS Nataraj on August 27. The complainant has accused Siddaramaiah of abusing his position as chief minister to influence infrastructure projects carried out by the MUDA. The governor termed the allegations as “serious in nature.”

“The petitioner has also informed that in spite of non-availability of funds in the authority, a decision has been taken on the oral instruction,” he said. “Further, he alleged that by doing this the authority has misused its power and requested to conduct enquiry from CBI. Since the allegation is serious in nature, it is directed to look into the matter and submit the detailed report along with documents at the earliest,” the governor added.

The petitioner alleged that MUDA undertook development works valued at ₹387 crore in the Varuna and Srirangapatna constituencies—both of which are represented by Siddamaramaiah. He said that these projects bypassed legal protocols outlined under Sections 15 and 25 of the Karnataka Urban Development Authority Act, 1987, which govern large-scale developments.

Nataraj has demanded an investigation into the matted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), asserting that the misuse of power could have been politically motivated, given the focus on the CM’s constituencies. The petition further highlights potential conflicts of interest and urges an impartial probe by the CBI.

In response, Gehlot has asked for a thorough report, backed by necessary documents, to evaluate the legitimacy of the accusations and to determine the required course of action.

In response to the complaint, Dodde Gowda, media coordinator of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), dismissed the allegations as “vindictive politics” by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “The BJP, unable to win the people’s trust, is now attempting to destabilize the government,” Gowda said. He further accused the governor’s office of being “saffronised” and vowed to fight the matter in court.

Mysuru Rural BJP president LR Mahadeva Swamy stated, “Everyone is aware of the large-scale corruption in MUDA under the state’s CM.”

