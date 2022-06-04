Govt accords ‘Z’ security to jathedar, he declines it

Amritsar: The Union government on Friday provided ‘Z’ category security to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. However, the jathedar appealed to the Centre to revoke this decision as “it is not possible for him to accept it”.

Hours after stoking a controversy by partially removing the security cover of Giani Harpreet Singh, the Punjab government on May 28 sought to restore it but he had refused, saying Sikh youngsters and Khalsa Panth were enough for his security.

The Punjab Police first withdrew the security of 424 people, including Giani Harpreet Singh, who had a few days ago advised Sikhs to keep licensed weapons, drawing criticism from chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Quoting officials, news agency ANI tweeted on Friday, “Union home ministry to provide CRPF Z-cover security to jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh. Earlier, Punjab government had reduced his security cover.” Officials aware of the matter confirmed the development to HT.

The jathedar, however, urged the government to revoke the decision. “Being jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, my duty is to preach the religious values, for which I have to visit across the country and go out of the country also,” he said.

“I respect the sentiments of the government that it is worried about my security. However, I would like to convey that carrying such security cover for me will create some problems while doing parchar of the religion. So I would like to ask the government to suspend the decision of giving me such security, so that I can openly and freely interact with the devotees,” he said, adding, “I would like to ask the government to revoke the decision of giving me security as it is not fit for me.”

