Samalakha , Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Sunday called for peace in the world and stressed that the Union government was taking all steps in the supreme interest of the nation. Govt acting in supreme interest of nation: RSS leader Hosabale on West Asia conflict

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale was replying to queries during a media briefing on the three-day meet of the Sangh's top decision-making body Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha .

Asked about the Iran-US-Israel conflict that has entered the third week, the RSS general secretary said, "We want peace in the world."

He said wars take place because of many reasons, and this war should end as soon as possible.

"The life of common people should be peaceful and happy, and we also want this," he said at the press conference.

The top RSS leader said he will not analyse the reasons behind the war.

He further said the Indian government is making all efforts that are in the best interest of the people of the country.

"What is in the supreme interest of the nation, they are doing that. What they are doing is right," he told reporters here.

To a question on protests that erupted at some places in India following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Hosabale said people can express emotions on the death of a person, but it should be done in a peaceful manner.

"If such things happen, they should be done peacefully. It should not be against any sect or community," he said.

The three-day meet of ABPS, which began in Pattikalyana in Panipat on March 13, was inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Hosabale.

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