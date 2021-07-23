Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Govt aims to inoculate all above 18, no time for politics: Health minister in LS
india news

Govt aims to inoculate all above 18, no time for politics: Health minister in LS

India has so far administered 423,417,030 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 of which 54,76,423 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Union health Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lower House that an expert group of the Centre is still in talks with Pfizer for vaccine supplies.(ANI file photo)

Union health minister Manuskh Mandaviya on Friday reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that the vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) should not be politicised and said it is the Centre’s aim to vaccinate every citizen in the country who is above 18 years and it is not the time to do politics.

Also Read| Five vaccines, 19 trial sites among Covid projects supported by Centre

Addressing the Lok Sabha, which witnessed opposition uproar on several issues including the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Mandaviya said, “I want to place some facts in front of you (Speaker Om Birla). Till now, PM Modi, in accordance with a federal structure to fight the Covid crisis on a collective basis, has held discussions with states and chief ministers 20 times. Work was done on a time to time basis on the suggestions provided by them (states).”

As opposition parties and state governments earlier said that “health is a state subject” and states should be taken into confidence, the Centre agreed that from May 1 that states could purchase 25 per cent of doses, private firms could also purchase 25 per cent of the doses and the Centre would buy the remaining 50 per cent doses for inoculating the country’s population, Mandaviya said. “The Centre also agreed to help those states which had taken out tenders for procuring the 25 per cent doses,” he added.

The health minister also informed the Lower House that an expert group of the Centre is still in talks with Pfizer for vaccine supplies, adding talks are also continuing with other manufactures such as Moderna and Johnson and Johnson (J&J).

Also Read| Six months into India’s vaccination drive: What is right and what is not

Pointing out that India is running the biggest vaccination program under the leadership of PM Modi, Mandaviya appealed to all opposition parties to cooperate and answer back to those who are spreading rumours about the program.

India has so far administered 423,417,030 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 of which 54,76,423 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As several states have flagged and continue to raise the shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses, health minister Mandaviya said last week that useless statements were being made to create panic among people and the availability of jabs has gone up.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus mansukh mandviya
TRENDING NEWS

Kid’s tantrum on not being given a burger leaves people in splits. Watch

Anand Mahindra tweets throwback pic from school days. Can you spot him?

Team designs world’s brightest flashlight. Video shows how it was created

Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP