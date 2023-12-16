Govt aims to pass key bills in winter session

The Union government aims to push through the three new criminal codes and the bill on a panel to select election commissioners before the winter sessions ends next week, according to people aware of the matter, even as Opposition-led protests over the Parliament security breach have paralysed both Houses for two consecutive days.

Suspended MPs VK Sreekandan, Derek O'Brien, TN Prathapan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Hibi Eden and Ramya Haridas with others stage a protest during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

With five working days remaining in the session -- it is scheduled to end on December 22 -- the government is eyeing the passage of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam; and the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill.

“These four bills are our top priority for the session,” a top functionary said, indicating that the government might barrel them through even amid the din. He added that time was running out because, in the Budget session, only the Vote on Account is likely to be cleared ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday the government was ready for debate.

“We are completely ready for discussion. Very important bills are coming in the coming days, including three bills related to Indian Criminal Procedure Court which will be discussed. We urge them (the Opposition) to engage in meaningful discussion during this time,” Joshi told reporters.

The CEC bill provides for the appointment, salary, and removal of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs), and sets up a selection committee comprising of the Prime Minister, the leader of the largest opposition party, and a Cabinet minister, to pick names to be sent to the President for appointment.

The Opposition parties are expected to object to both the CEC bill -- on the grounds that it gives government a 2-1 majority -- and the criminal codes -- over various new provisions and definitions.The amended criminal codes, for instance, expand the definition of “terrorist act” by bringing within its fold threats to “economic security” of the country, while not including a parliamentary panel’s recommendation to include a gender-neutral provision criminalising adultery and a clause to separately criminalise non-consensual gay sex.

The revised Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill, 2023 also adds new provisions to define “cruelty” against women in a marital relationship, and to penalise the publication of court proceedings that may disclose the identity of a rape victim.

Opposition leaders have demanded further scrutiny, and said, among other things, they are against the proposals to include some provisions of the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which tackles terrorism, in the “general” law.

The three crime bills were slotted for debate and passage in the Lower House on Friday but the Opposition protests over their demand for Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement on the parliament security breach delayed the discussion on the bill.

At 1.01pm on Wednesday, two men walked through three layers of security with smoke canisters concealed in their shoes, vaulted into the Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery, and set off smoke inside the chambers.

Both of Houses of Parliament have already met three times for the budget, monsoon and the special session. The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were introduced in the Lok Sabha in August, while the crucial women reservation bill was passed during the four-day special session of Parliament in September.

