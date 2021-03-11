Home / India News / Govt approves 33 applications with over 5,000 crore investment under PLI scheme
india news

Govt approves 33 applications with over 5,000 crore investment under PLI scheme

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has launched a PLI scheme for the promotion of domestic manufacturing by setting up greenfield plants in four different target segments.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:50 PM IST
The PLI scheme provides incentives equivalent to 4-6% of incremental sales over a base year for locally made electronic products to propel India into the top three mobile manufacturers.(HT Archives)

The government has approved a total of 33 applications with a committed investment of 5,082.65 crore under the production linked incentive scheme for active pharmaceutical ingredients, an official release said on Thursday.

Setting up of these plants will make the country self-reliant to a large extent in respect of these bulk drugs, it noted.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has launched a PLI scheme for the promotion of domestic manufacturing by setting up greenfield plants in four different target segments with a total outlay of 6,940 crore for the period 2020-21 to 2029-30.

In total, 215 applications have been received for the 36 products spread across the 4 target segments, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in the release.

Nineteen applications with a committed investment of 4,623.01 crore have already been approved under Target Segment I, II and III, it added.

Besides, 174 applications were received for 23 eligible products under Target Segment IV.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers

Out of 174 applications, 79 applications received for 11 eligible products were considered as per the decided evaluation and selection criteria by the Empowered Committee in its meeting held on February 27, 2021, the release said.

The applications of 14 companies that have committed minimum/more than the minimum proposed annual production capacities and fulfil the prescribed criteria have been approved, it added.

The setting up of these plants will lead to a total committed investment of 459.47 crore and employment generation of about 3,715 by the companies, the release noted.

The commercial production of these plants is projected to commence from April 1, 2023, onward.

It has been further decided to take up the remaining 95 applications under the Target Segment-IV till March 31, 2021, for scrutiny and approval, as per the release.

The government on February 25 also approved a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the pharmaceutical sector, entailing an outlay of 15,000 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pli scheme
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP