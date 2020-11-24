e-paper
Home / India News / Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’

Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 17:14 IST
The ministry of electronics and information technology on Tuesday blocked 43 mobile applications for engaging in activities which are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of the country, defence, security of state and public order”.

The decision to ban the aps for users in India was taken following comprehensive reports from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center of the ministry of home affairs.

