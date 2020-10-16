e-paper
Govt bans import of air conditioners with refrigerants

The decision has been taken with a view to promote domestic manufacturing and cut imports of non essential items.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 11:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
New Delhi
Air conditioners installed at a building near Jhandewalan, in New Delhi (Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)
The government on Thursday banned imports of air conditioners with refrigerants with a view to promote domestic manufacturing and cut imports of non essential items.

“Import policy of air conditioners with refrigerants ...is amended from free to prohibited,” directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.

The government is taking steps to promote domestic manufacturing and reduce import bill of non-essential goods.

In June, the government imposed curbs on imports of certain new pneumatic tyres used in motor cars, busses, lorries and motorcycles. PTI RR SHW SHW

