‘Govt boosted employment opportunities in traditional & emerging sectors': PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

PTI |
Oct 28, 2023 03:53 PM IST

He made the remarks as he distributed appointment letters to nearly 51,000 youths recruited in different government departments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that his government has boosted employment opportunities in traditional as well as emerging sectors like renewable energy, defence industry and automation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

He said his government and states ruled by the BJP and its allies have been holding 'Rozgar Mela' since October last year, and lakhs of youngsters have been given appointment letters so far.

"Rozgar Mela underscores our government's commitment to the youth," he said, addressing the recruits through a virtual event.

"Today, India is equipping its youth with skills and education to harness emerging opportunities. India's trajectory and the pace of its progress are generating new employment prospects across all sectors," he said.

