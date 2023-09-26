News / India News / Prime Minister Modi to distribute about 51,000 appointment letters virtually at ‘Rozgar Mela’

Prime Minister Modi to distribute about 51,000 appointment letters virtually at ‘Rozgar Mela’

PTI | | Posted by Neha Yadav
Sep 26, 2023 08:14 AM IST

PM Modi will distribute about 51,000 appointment letters via video conferencing at the Rozgar Mela held across 46 locations across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute on Tuesday via video conferencing about 51,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted employees in various government departments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(Shrikant Singh)
The 'Rozgar Mela' will be held at 46 locations across the country, the PMO said.

The new employees will be joining various ministries and departments, including Department of Posts, Indian Audit & Accounts Department, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.

The PMO said that Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the prime minister's commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation.

It is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

"The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 680 e-learning courses have been made available for 'anywhere any device' learning format," it said.

Tuesday, September 26, 2023
