Childhood buddy, girlfriend, then a body in car boot: Telangana woman killed by partner

A 34-year-old man was reportedly arrested in Telangana for murdering his girlfriend in Hanumakonda district after her dead body was found in the boot of his car. The police have arrested the accused and are investigating the murder motive. (Photo for representation) (AFP)

The accused was planning to dispose of the victim's body after he kept it inside his car boot, police said, news agency PTI reported.

How the murder came to light However, he got caught when the police arrived at the spot after receiving information that a foul smell was emanating from a car parked in Elkathurthy mandal. Upon verification, the police the woman's body wrapped in a blanket in the car boot.

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The woman was identified through her Aadhar card which was found in the car. Her parents were also informed, following which the accused was also identified and taken into custody.

The victim and the accused were childhood friends due to which he was also close to her parents, police was quoted as saying.

She was also planning to visit a temple in Tamil Nadu along with the accused and stayed in his room recently.

Murder after quarrel escalates The accused reportedly killed the woman by throttling her following a quarrel in his room in Karimnagar district on August 18, according to the police. He was planning to dispose of the body and kept it in the car boot.

The exact motive behind the murder was under investigation.

The victim was reportedly living with her parents and was divorced twice. The police also said that she was "mentally disturbed" and suffering from epilepsy.

Police based on preliminary investigation said the woman's elderly parents were struggling to cope with her health condition and unable to distressed by her behaviour.

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A murder case was registered and further investigation is on.

Last month, an AI engineer in Gurugram allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death and later died by suicide. The case came to light after the woman's family approached the police saying that they had been unable to reach out to her for a few days. This led the police to her paying guest accommodation where she was found dead in a pool of blood.

The deceased woman and her boyfriend were both employed by the same private company in Gurugram. The man was staying in a PG accommodation in Sector 55.

His dead body was recovered by the Government Railway Police (GRP) from the railway tracks near Garhi railway station. He had died after being struck by a train.