2 killed, 1 injured in clash between student groups in Haryana's Rewari

Two persons were killed and another injured after they were allegedly attacked with rods and sticks following a clash between two groups of students and their friends over a petty dispute in Haryana’s Rewari on Friday evening, police said. Haryana Police

The incident took place in Gokalpur village, where the three men were allegedly chased by a group after the clash at the Indira Gandhi University (IGU) gate, police said.

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Who were the deceased? Police identified the deceased as Jatin (22) from Mandya village and Himesh (20) from Niganiyawas. Jatin worked at a company in Rewari, while Himesh was a student at Kishan Lal College. The injured person, identified as Yashpal (21) from Budhana village, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A senior police officer said the trio was riding a motorcycle when the suspects followed and rammed them with their speeding car in Gokalpur.