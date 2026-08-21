Delhi University announces rollout of first Four Year Undergraduate Programme batch for direct PhD pathway
DU rolled out its first batch of FYUP under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022, based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The University of Delhi (DU) on Friday announced the rollout of the first batch of its Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), paving the way for eligible students to pursue PhD programmes directly without obtaining a master’s degree. Students with a CGPA of 7.5 or above (7.0 for SC/ST students) will be eligible to apply directly for PhD programmes for the 2026-27 academic session, the university said in a release.
DU introduced the FYUP under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022, which was implemented in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, from the 2022-23 academic session.
Also Read | Delhi University suspends PhD scholar for slapping professor, CCTV
A total of 75,948 students enrolled in the FYUP in 2022-23. Of these, 40,005 students exited the programme after completing three years in 2025, while 35,943 students opted to continue for the fourth year, according to a DU release.
Of the 35,943 students who continued into the fourth year, 12,111 applied for DU's One-Year Postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. This accounts for 34.27% of the students who continued into the fourth year, the University said.
Also Read | DU teachers urge VC to withdraw order on recovery of PhD, MPhil increments
“The Ordinances of the University has been amended to include the same with the approval of the Academic Council and Executive Council. The Ph. D. admissions for the academic session 2026-27 shall allow the fourth-year students who complete the programme with 7.5 CGPA (7 CGPA for SC/ST students) to apply directly for the Ph. D. Programme. Accordingly, the University concurs with the comment of the retired Professor of DU, that students who complete the FYUP are not necessary to do master’s programme, and necessary track for the same has already been provided by the University,” the release said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More