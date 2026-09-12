Brics Summit: PM Modi meets Vietnamese, Ethiopian counterparts

Modi said on social media that he had productive discussions with Hung on deepening defence and security cooperation, including a proposed 2+2 mechanism of the defence and foreign ministers. They also discussed the expansion of cooperation in energy, rare earths and space, he said.

Vietnam is a partner country in the Brics grouping and the Southeast Asian country’s defence and strategic ties with India have grown in recent years against the backdrop of shared concerns over China’s increased assertiveness across the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Lê Minh Hưng discussed ways to expand cooperation in defence, energy and rare earth minerals at a meeting on the margins of the Brics Summit on Saturday.

How does India's relationship with Ethiopia fit within the context of the BRICS Summit discussions?

How does India's relationship with Ethiopia fit within the context of the BRICS Summit discussions?

What were the key discussion points between PM Modi and Vietnamese PM Lê Minh Hưng at the BRICS Summit?

What were the key discussion points between PM Modi and Vietnamese PM Lê Minh Hưng at the BRICS Summit?

The two sides are working towards $25 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 and greater two-way investment, as well as strengthening their cultural and civilisational linkages.

“Vietnam will always remain a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR vision,” Modi said.

Modi and Hung reviewed the progress in bilateral ties since they were elevated to an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership during Vietnam President To Lam’s visit to India in May. They also discussed regional and global issues.

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Modi also held a separate meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali of Ethiopia, one of the newer members of Brics. Ali is on his first visit to India. Modi said on social media his talks with Ali covered defence, capacity building, investment linkages, critical minerals, clean energy and healthcare.

“Together, we will also strengthen India-Africa ties and amplify the voice of the Global South,” Modi said.

The external affairs ministry said the two leaders held discussions to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership and reviewed progress in key sectors such as economic cooperation, defence and security partnership, and capacity building. They also discussed regional and international developments.