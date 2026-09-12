Brics to set up research repository, youth startup platform, explore uni ranking

The Brics Youth Startup Platform (BYSP) will facilitate collaboration and support for youth-led startups. It will provide a virtual platform for dialogue and support for them.

The New Delhi Declaration, adopted on the first day of the grouping’s summit in India’s capital on Saturday, said the Brics Science and Research Repository (BSRR) will map and share research outputs, datasets, infrastructure and expertise across member countries.

The Brics member countries will set up a common digital research repository, a platform to support youth startups, and explore a new university ranking and evaluation system, as the grouping of the world’s 11 major emerging economies looks to deepen cooperation in science, education, innovation and skilling.

Why is the development of a Brics University Global Ranking and Evaluation System significant?

Why is the development of a Brics University Global Ranking and Evaluation System significant?

How will the Brics Youth Startup Platform (BYSP) support youth-led startups?

How will the Brics Youth Startup Platform (BYSP) support youth-led startups?

What is the Brics Science and Research Repository (BSRR)?

What is the Brics Science and Research Repository (BSRR)?

The declaration recognised the need to catalyse financing for early- and growth-stage startups in alignment with the Brics Startup Innovation Fund.

The grouping will strengthen large-scale research infrastructure and megascience projects under a 2026-30 action plan.

The declaration welcomed the outcomes of the 13th Brics Education Ministers’ Meeting held in Bhubaneswar in August. It backed efforts to develop a Brics University Global Ranking and Evaluation System proposed in 2023.

A specialised workshop is scheduled between September and December 2026.

The Brics Education Olympiad is also being developed and is currently at the conception stage.

The grouping resolved to continue the Brics Rectors’ Forum, which brings together university heads and academic leaders to strengthen higher education, scientific research and cross-border partnerships.

Brics countries adopted an action plan of the working group on research infrastructures and megascience projects for 2026-2030. It will operationalise the Brics Global Research Advanced Infrastructure Network (BRICS GRAIN) for cooperation in research infrastructure, megascience projects, research facilities and engagement with the global research community.

In education, the countries welcomed India’s guiding principles on ‘Strengthening Academic Collaboration on Traditional and Indigenous Knowledge Systems’, aimed at identifying, preserving, protecting and promoting traditional and indigenous knowledge through responsible use of digital technologies.

The declaration encouraged the Brics Network University to consider the possible inclusion of traditional, indigenous and local knowledge systems as an additional International Thematic Group (ITG), in accordance with established governance procedures consistent with the national laws and policies of Brics countries.

It backed cooperation in early childhood care and education, foundational literacy and numeracy, mutual recognition of qualifications, academic and professional mobility, digital literacy and the safe, ethical and human-centred use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The grouping reaffirmed support for the Brics-Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Cooperation Alliance (BRICS-TCA) and committed to strengthening skill development, digital literacy and workforce preparedness, including the “alignment of training programmes with evolving market demands” and “linkage of TVET institutions with industries.”

People-to-people engagements are also planned, though the schedule is yet to be announced.

An academic forum in Lucknow will bring together academics and experts for dialogue and knowledge exchange. A virtual ‘Brics Network University’ conference will focus on traditional and indigenous knowledge systems in the digital age.

A ‘Brics Young Scientists Forum’ in Bengaluru aims to promote scientific interaction, knowledge sharing, and collaborative research.