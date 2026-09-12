What’s in a school? A Swiss woman's West Bengal initiative offers new meaning

Education, considered one of society's greatest equalisers, became the focal point of a nationwide stir across India recently. Despite being inked into a fundamental right under Article 21A of the Constitution, the topic captured the imagination of the nation, became a common platform for people from diverse backgrounds to rally around, and forced the country to think about the opportunities available to one of its most significant assets — the young. Sandra Lavie Gojkovic, a Swiss national, set up the India School Project in a remote island in West Bengal's Sunderbans regions back in April 2013. (theindiaschoolproject.org)

At a time when real change from the grassroots of India's education sector is demanding the spotlight, HT spoke to someone who came from foreign soil but chose to give her life, finances and time to educating, empowering and uplifting women and children living on a remote island in the Sundarbans of West Bengal.

Sandra Lavie Gojkovic, a young Swiss woman offered all the comfort and convenience one may pray for, chose to live not just for herself but for those less fortunate around her. Travelling across India, mostly by train, exposed her to a very different reality in 2011, and what began as a journey of self-discovery led her to set up the India School Project which has helped boost literacy rates in rural villages, empowered women through vocational training and generated awareness against child marriage, human trafficking and domestic violence.

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Early hardships, experiences and endeavours A foreign national with an unfamiliar appearance and no grasp of the local tongue, she set up a school on Sagar Island, where her earliest challenge was persuading families to send their children. "Many parents did not yet understand the importance of regular education. For some families living with very little income, the immediate needs of survival naturally came first," she said in an interview with HT.

Local teachers on her team, who understood the rural community better, proved crucial. "They would literally go from house to house and pick up the children every morning to bring them to school," she said. "I remember thinking at one point, 'This is not going to work.'"

Her team refused to give up, showing the importance of education through the children themselves. Eventually, the tide turned. "Instead of us going from house to house asking parents to send their children, we suddenly had parents queuing up because they wanted their children to attend our school," she said.

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