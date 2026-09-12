Iran President meets UAE Crown Prince on BRICS sidelines after Delhi declaration stresses dialogue to end West Asia war

In the BRICS joint declaration, which was adopted unanimously in New Delhi, the members states voiced their concern regarding the tensions in the West Asian region, while calling for parties involved in the conflict to exercise “maximum restraint.”

The ongoing conflict in West Asia emerged as one of the key focus areas at the BRICS summit in New Delhi, with the hostilities finding mention in the bloc's declaration. This came even as leaders of Iran and United Arab Emirates, BRICS member states which have engaged in hostilities against each other since the start of the conflict, met in New Delhi on the sidelines of the summit.

Why did the leaders of Iran and the UAE meet during the BRICS summit?

Why did the leaders of Iran and the UAE meet during the BRICS summit?

Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian “held a meeting and talks” with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday, the Iranian embassy in India said. The embassy also posted a photograph of the meeting on social media.

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What does the New Delhi declaration say on West Asia war? In the declaration adopted on Saturday, the first day of the summit, the member states expressed “deep concern” over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East/West Asia. The nations “recalled” their respective national positions on the war and called for “exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.”

It further called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in the war “in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States.” The statement encouraged increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, “towards a longterm understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region.”

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The declaration also expressed “serious concern” on the “deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)”. The statement said that the above was in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA. “Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm,” it said.