Iran President meets UAE Crown Prince on BRICS sidelines after Delhi declaration stresses dialogue to end West Asia war
The BRICS declaration, adopted unanimously in New Delhi, called for parties involved in the West Asia conflict to exercise “maximum restraint.”
The ongoing conflict in West Asia emerged as one of the key focus areas at the BRICS summit in New Delhi, with the hostilities finding mention in the bloc's declaration. This came even as leaders of Iran and United Arab Emirates, BRICS member states which have engaged in hostilities against each other since the start of the conflict, met in New Delhi on the sidelines of the summit.
In the BRICS joint declaration, which was adopted unanimously in New Delhi, the members states voiced their concern regarding the tensions in the West Asian region, while calling for parties involved in the conflict to exercise “maximum restraint.”
Deep Dive
Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian “held a meeting and talks” with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday, the Iranian embassy in India said. The embassy also posted a photograph of the meeting on social media.
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What does the New Delhi declaration say on West Asia war?
In the declaration adopted on Saturday, the first day of the summit, the member states expressed “deep concern” over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East/West Asia. The nations “recalled” their respective national positions on the war and called for “exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.”
It further called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in the war “in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States.” The statement encouraged increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, “towards a longterm understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region.”
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The declaration also expressed “serious concern” on the “deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)”. The statement said that the above was in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA. “Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm,” it said.
The declaration acknowledged the wider trend of a critical increase in global military spending, expressing alarm at the development. It said that the trend was detrimental to the “provision of adequate financing for development to developing countries.”
“We express concern about ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world and the current state of polarization and fragmentation in the international order,” it said, while advocating for a multilateral approach that respects diverse national viewpoints and positions on crucial global issues.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More