Govt debunks claims of MiG-29 crash, blames Pak accounts: ‘Footage from video game’

The government's fact check unit on Thursday debunked claims of an IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashing during landing due to pilot error, adding that they were being spread by Pakistani propaganda accounts.

It also shared a link to the original video from the game. (Screengrab/X/@PIBFactCheck)

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Taking to X, the fact checking unit said that the footage being circulated was from a video game called War Thunder.

“Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a video with the claim that an IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashed during landing due to pilot error. ❌ Beware! This claim is #Fake. ✅ The footage in the claim is from a video game called War Thunder,” it said.

Deep Dive What are the claims being made about the IAF MiG-29 crash? Claims suggest that an IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashed during landing due to pilot error, which the government has debunked, asserting that the footage is actually from the video game War Thunder. Why did the government issue a fact check regarding the MiG-29 incident? The fact check was necessary to counter false narratives being spread by Pakistani propaganda accounts on social media that claimed a MiG-29 crash occurred. How can the public report suspicious content related to the Government of India? The public can report suspicious content to the government's fact-checking unit via social media, WhatsApp at +91 8799711259, or by emailing factcheck@pib.gov.in.

It also shared a link to the original video from the game. The disclaimer in the video reads: “All footage shown in this video is gameplay recorded from War Thunder for entertainment purposes, a military combat game featuring air, land, and naval vehicles from different eras. The content focuses on aircraft movement, flybys, tactical positioning, and high-energy action without real-world intent.”

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{{^usCountry}} The clarification comes after videos went viral on social media showing a jet crashing while landing. It also showed the pilot of the jet ejecting and rescuing himself using a parachute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clarification comes after videos went viral on social media showing a jet crashing while landing. It also showed the pilot of the jet ejecting and rescuing himself using a parachute. {{/usCountry}}

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An X account with the username ‘True Patriot’, shared the fake video and captioned it: “An IAF 🇮🇳😂 MiG-29 fighter jet crashed while landing after a pilot mistake, and luckily no one was hurt. The air force is staying quiet even as fighter jets keep going down at a high rate. People deserve to know why so many costly planes are being lost so often.”

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Several other accounts were seen sharing the video and making similar claims.

The fact checking unit urged people to report to it any suspicious content related to the Government of India. “If you come across any suspicious content related to the Government of India, report it to @PIBFactCheck,📱WhatsApp: +91 8799711259; 📧 factcheck@pib.gov.in”

MEA debunks claims on BRICS leaders' health

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's absence from public engagements after being advised to rest by his medical team, fueled rumours that he had fallen ill after attending BRICS Summit in India.

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The ministry of external affairs on debunked these reports, calling the reports “fake.” In a post on X, the ministry’s fact-checking unit cautioned against what it called “malicious” posts on social media platforms.

PIB debunks explosion claims during BRICS

More recently, PIB debunked false claims of an explosion in New Delhi during the BRICS Summit, held on September 12 and 13 under India's chairship.

In a post on X, PIB dismissed claims allegedly made by Pakistani propaganda accounts that an explosion took place minutes before the BRICS summit concluded in New Delhi on Sunday. The said propaganda accounts also claimed that eight people died in the blast.

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Dismantling the fake news, PIB said, "The video being circulated is OLD and unrelated to the ongoing BRICS Summit."