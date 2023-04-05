Govt deleting Mughal history, China erasing present: Owaisi's jab

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said while the Modi government is erasing the Mughal history from textbooks, China is deleting the present of India. The comment comes amid a huge controversy over NCERT rationalising the CBSE books. In his criticism, Owaisi referred to the issue of China naming 11 places opf Arunachal Pradesh and said, "On one side, the Modi government is erasing the Mughals from NCERT syllabus, while on the other side, China, with whom PM Modi was shaking hands at G20 Indonesia meeting, is erasing our present."

NCERT row over Mughal history

Owaisi said the government is deleting the past while China is erasing India's present.(PTI)

NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said it is a lie that chapters on Mughals have been dropped from CBSE books. "There was a rationalisation process last year. Due to Covid, there was pressure on students everywhere," the NCERT director said adding that the expert committee recommended dropping the chapters which won't impact the knowledge of the students. "The history of Mughals is being taught in Empires in section-2 of the 11th class book. And in the class 12th book there were 2 chapters on the history of the Mughals, out of which theme nine was removed last year, while theme eight is still being taught to the students. This year no chapter has been removed from any book," Saklani said.

'Modern Indian history should start from 2014': Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said the deletion of Mughal chapters is in consistency with "Modi ji's Bharat". "Modern Indian history should start from 2014," Kapil Sibal said in a jibe.

The Indian Express reported that NCERT has removed Gujatay riot references, and the ban of RSS.

