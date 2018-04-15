Govt employees can go abroad during child care leave period

Government employees can go abroad while on child care leave, according to new guidelines of the Personnel Ministry.

They can also avail Leave Travel Concession (LTC) -- which allow leave and reimbursement of two and fro expenses-- during the child care leave period, it said.

This clarification from the Personnel Ministry follows after it received references with regard to the child care leave (CCL) from different government departments.

“An employee on CCL may proceed on foreign travel provided clearances from appropriate competent authorities are taken in advance,” the ministry said in a recent order issued to all the central government departments.

An employee on CCL may be permitted to leave headquarters with the prior approval of appropriate competent authority, it said.

“LTC may be availed while an employee is on CCL,” the order said.

As per the existing rules, women employees, having minor children, may be granted child care leave for a maximum period of two years (i.e. 730 days) during their entire service for taking care of up to two children, whether for rearing or to look after any of their needs.

Childcare leave shall not be admissible if the child is 18 years of age or older, the rules say.

(This story has not been modified from its original version.)