Govt extends motor vehicles documents validity till October 31

In some relief to commuters, the union government on Thursday extended the validity of motor vehicle documents including driving licence, registration certificate, permits and other documents till October 31 this year in view of the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The ministry of road transport and highways has asked enforcement authorities to treat any such documents that has expired since February 2020 or will expire in the coming month as valid till October 31.

"Taking into consideration the grim situation still continuing due to condition for prevention of Covid-19 across the country, it is advised that the validity of all above referred documents whose extension of validity could not, or was not likely to be, granted due to lockdown and which has expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by October 31, 2021, the same may be treated as valid till October 31,2021," the road transport ministry said in a letter to all states and union territories.

List of documents whose validity has been extended till October 31:

Vehicle Fitness Certificate

Permit (all types)

Driving Licence

Registration certificate

Any other concerned document under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989

This will help citizens in availing transport related services who were facing difficulties in renewing their documents, while ensuring Covid-19 protocols, the ministry said.

All states and union territories are required to implement this advisory, effective now, so that no citizen, transporter or any other organisation operating amid these testing times faces difficulties.

Validity of motor vehicle documents have been extended several times since March last year by the government, including June 9, August 24 and December 27, 2020; March 26 and June 17, 2021.