Govt's first reaction to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: ‘Can give medical assistance based on doctor's report'

The government told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it can provide medical assistance to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk based on assessment of doctors checking up on him. The remarks came as the court took up a petition seeking urgent medical intervention for Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for over two weeks now.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk undergoes a morning medical check-up as he continues his indefinite hunger strike. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

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During the hearing, the high court directed the government to monitor Sonam Wangchuk's health on a daily basis and decide on required medical intervention accordingly. Follow live updates on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike here.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, assured the court that Wangchuk's health would be monitored daily by government doctors, medical experts and any medical intervention considered necessary, based on their assessment of his deteriorating condition, would be undertaken promptly.

“Whatever medical assistance is required based on doctor report can be given,” Mehta, the government's counsel, said, as per a LiveLaw report.

These remarks and assurances to the court come as the government's first reaction amid calls for Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. Several Opposition leaders, celebrities and influencers have so far voiced support for Wangchuk and have urged dialogue by the government.

‘Life is precious’

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{{^usCountry}} During the hearing today, a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asserted that every citizen's life was precious and directed the government to ensure doctors check up on Sonam Wangchuk's health daily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the hearing today, a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asserted that every citizen's life was precious and directed the government to ensure doctors check up on Sonam Wangchuk's health daily. {{/usCountry}}

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"We observe that life of any citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by government authorities to save the same," the court said.

"We appreciate the stand taken by the Solicitor General and direct that Wangchuk's medical condition shall be monitored on a daily basis and whatever medical intervention is required shall be taken," it ordered.

Also Read: Indian diaspora group in US asks PM Modi to talk to Sonam Wangchuk: 'Must answer failures'

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The observations came on a plea raising concern over Wangchuk's health. The plea had sought Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation, a switch to liquid diet and force-feeding if necessary. "If he passes away, it would be a matter of great shame for the country and the world," the plea stated.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike?

Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since June 28 and the agitation entered Day 19 on Thursday. This is part of a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the examination system and the NEET-UG paper leak in May this year.

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On Wednesday, Wangchuk people urging him to end the hunger strike to instead support the ‘Sansad Chalo’ move planned for July 20. He said that while he has grown weak, his medical reports are normal and he can sustain without food for some more days.

Also Read: 'Not in good shape but…': Sonam Wangchuk refuses to end fast, calls for Parliament march

Wangchuk has garnered immense support over the past few days from Opposition leaders, journalists, members of civil society, celebrities, influencers and activists alike.