District authorities in Bidar have terminated the employment of an assistant cook at a state-run boys’ hostel after he was found participating in a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route march, held on October 14 as part of the RSS centenary celebrations, officials said on Wednesday. Govt hostel cook loses job days after taking part in RSS march

The employee, Pramod Kumar, was terminated based on a complaint by civil rights activist Gagan Phule, president of the Committee for Protecting Democracy, said an official. He worked at the Pre-Matric Boys’ Hostel in Basavakalyan under the backward classes welfare department, he said, adding, “He was hired through the Bidar District Labour Services Multipurpose Cooperative Society, which provides contract staff to government departments.”

Officials said that the order was passed on Tuesday by the Basavakalyan tahsildarafter Pramod’s participation at the “Path Sanchalan” was confimed. Phule had initially informed the district backward classes welfare officer (DBCWO) on October 20 and later filed a complaint. The DBCWO referred the complaint to the Taluk Officer, said officials. Pramod’s termination followed the emergence of a video showing him at the event.

The government’s recent crackdowns on RSS activities have attracted criticism from the opposition BJP. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, in response to minister’s Priyank Kharge’s appeal for action against government employees linked to RSS, accused the government of using administrative powers for political vendetta. “It has been over two years since the Congress came to power under chief minister Siddaramaiah, yet there has been no progress on development. Instead, the government spends its time attacking the RSS and engaging in divisive politics,” he said.