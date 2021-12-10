Govt initiates first-ever development of Indian footwear sizing system

The central government has initiated the first-ever development of the ‘Indian footwear sizing system’ to standardise the footwear size ranges required to cover the need of the local population, the ministry of commerce and industry said on Friday. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in consultation with Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Chennai will define the proportions and rules of constructing shoe lasts required for providing well-fitting and healthy footwear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since the present Indian Standard specification for sizing and fitting of footwear is based on the European and French Standards, it necessitates a revision to accommodate for demographic, anthropometric features of the Indian feet for more comfortable footwear.

The ministry of commerce and industry said that the anatomy and functional requirements of footwear for children, juveniles and adults are “demography dependent”, adding that the design and development of correct footwear exclusively for the Indian population is necessary.

“The project includes anthropometric survey, statistical analysis and development of an Indian foot sizing system and involves foot biomechanics and gait study, materials identification, lasts fabrication, development of design patterns and comfort parameters, wear trials, generation of specification,” the ministry stated.

The DPIIT has approved ₹10.80 crore for the completion of the project which will require carrying out accurate measurements taking into consideration all the variations owing to region, gender, age, and health condition. The ministry said the project will lead towards the “indigenisation of key products” essential for the “realisation of an AatmaNirbhar Bharat.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}