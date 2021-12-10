Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Govt initiates first-ever development of Indian footwear sizing system
india news

Govt initiates first-ever development of Indian footwear sizing system

The present Indian Standard specification for sizing and fitting of footwear is based on the European and French Standards.
The DPIIT has approved 10.80 crore for the completion of the project.(Bloomberg)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The central government has initiated the first-ever development of the ‘Indian footwear sizing system’ to standardise the footwear size ranges required to cover the need of the local population, the ministry of commerce and industry said on Friday. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in consultation with Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Chennai will define the proportions and rules of constructing shoe lasts required for providing well-fitting and healthy footwear.

Since the present Indian Standard specification for sizing and fitting of footwear is based on the European and French Standards, it necessitates a revision to accommodate for demographic, anthropometric features of the Indian feet for more comfortable footwear. 

The ministry of commerce and industry said that the anatomy and functional requirements of footwear for children, juveniles and adults are “demography dependent”, adding that the design and development of correct footwear exclusively for the Indian population is necessary.

“The project includes anthropometric survey, statistical analysis and development of an Indian foot sizing system and involves foot biomechanics and gait study, materials identification, lasts fabrication, development of design patterns and comfort parameters, wear trials, generation of specification,” the ministry stated.

The DPIIT has approved 10.80 crore for the completion of the project which will require carrying out accurate measurements taking into consideration all the variations owing to region, gender, age, and health condition. The ministry said the project will lead towards the “indigenisation of key products” essential for the “realisation of an AatmaNirbhar Bharat.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
footwear india news ministry of commerce
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP