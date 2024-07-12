Govt institute in Kerala serves non-veg food in canteen for 1st time in 85 years. Why?

For the first time since its founding in 1930, Kerala Kalamandalam, a premier public institution for traditional performing arts in Kerala, served non-vegetarian food in its canteen on July 10. Kerala Kalamandalam is located on the banks of the river Bharathapuzha in Thrissur district, Kerala.(Kerala Kalamandalam)

Chicken biryani, prepared by inmates of Viyyur Central Jail, was served, marking a departure from the institution's long-standing practice of only offering plant-based or dairy-based meals.

Why Kerala Kalamandalam breaks from past

An official from the Deemed-to-be-University explained that the move was driven by student requests to include more diverse food options. Initially, a mess committee comprising students, teachers, and non-teaching staff was formed to address this demand.

The committee decided to serve chicken biryani as a trial. The mess committee is set to meet again on July 20 to discuss the possibility of serving other meat-based dishes.

The official said "The food is served free of cost, and non-vegetarian dishes could be served once or twice a month," the officer told PTI.

There were some reported opposition from a section of the faculty who were concerned about the impact of meat-based food on students undergoing oil therapies as part of their studies, officials said no formal complaints have been received so far.

Legacy of Kerala Kalamandalam in teaching performing arts | 5 points

1. Kerala Kalamandalam is located on the banks of the river Bharathapuzha in Cheruthuruthy village, Thrissur district, Kerala.

2. The institution was founded by renowned poet Padmabhooshan Vallathol Narayana Menon and his associate Manakkulam Mukundaraja, with the support of Kakkad Karanavappad.

3. It was originally established as a training center for Kathakali, one of Kerala's classical dance forms.

4. In 2006, it was declared a Deemed-to-be-University for Art and Culture by the Indian government, enhancing its academic offerings and prestige.

5. Kerala Kalamandalam offers graduate, post-graduate, and PhD programmes, along with secondary and higher secondary courses. It provides training in various traditional performing arts including Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Thullal, Kutiyattam, Panchavadyam, Carnatic music, and Mridangam.

