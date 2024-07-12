Vizhinjam Seaport Phase 4 to complete 17 years ahead of schedule: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that the Vizhinjam Port in Kerala will complete its second, third and fourth phases by 2028, 17 years ahead of its schedule. Vijayan made the announcement while welcoming the first mothership, ‘San Fernando’, at the seaport. San Fernando vessel is currently anchored at the port as part of a trial run of the seaport's commercial operations which will continue for two months.The commissioning of the seaport is expected by October (ANI Photo)

Welcomed with a water salute, San Fernando, a vessel carrying over 1000 containers owned by SFL Corporation Ltd and chartered by Maersk, a Denmark-based company, entered the port at 7am on Thursday and was berthed by 9:50 am on the same day, ANI reported.

The vessel is currently anchored at the port as part of a trial run of the seaport's commercial operations which will continue for two months. The commissioning of the seaport is expected by October, reported ANI.

In a gathering attended by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, the Kerala CM described the vessel's entry as a proud moment for the country and added that India has entered into the global map through Vizhinjam.

“The biggest ships in the world can berth in Vizhinjam. The operation is starting through a trial run. And will start completely functioning soon. This is becoming the mother port and it is a proud moment,” said Vijayan at the gathering. Adani Ports MD Karan Adani was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Vijayan also announced that phases two to four of the port will be completed by 2028, 17 years earlier than scheduled.

The international port built by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, (APSEZ) with a total investment of ₹8,867 crore is India's first deep-water container transhipment port.

"This is the largest port project in the Public-Private Partnership mode in the country which is designed, built, Finance, Operate and Transfer, the project outlay is ₹8,867 crore with a state government contribution of around ₹5,595 crore" said, K S Srinivas, Principal Secretary Port Department during the event.

The project was allotted to APSEZ on December 5, 2015 after the state government signed a concession agreement with Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd. (AVPPL) on August 17, 2015.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union minister said this port will be a remarkable one in India's economic growth of the country. Minister Sonowal also attended the stakeholder's meeting at Vizhinjam lighthouse on Thursday.

Gautam Adani, chairman and founder of the Adani group, called the welcoming of the mothership a historic occasion.