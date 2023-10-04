Govt office wall in Dharamshala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

A pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on the outside walls of a government office in Dharamshala, the winter capital of Himachal Pradesh. The police said that they took immediate action and painted the wall to remove the slogan.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated to identify the individuals responsible for defacing public property with the anti-India slogan.

The incident occurred three days before the start of the cricket World Cup matches in Dharamshala.

In the visuals shared by news agency ANI, a pro-Khalistan slogan can be seen covered under white paint.

In a similar incident on September 27, Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found written on the walls at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate flyover, after which Delhi Police registered a case in the matter.

While the majority of Sikhs worldwide do not support the pro-Khalistan movement, the activities of Sikh separatist elements have gained momentum in the recent past, especially after the unsubstantiated allegations levelled by Ottawa claiming India's involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist, on Canadian soil.

Nijjar was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

India-Canada relations saw a rapid deterioration after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly linked Nijjar's killing to Indian intelligence, triggering a diplomatic row, and tit-for-tat expulsions of senior diplomats.

India angrily denied the allegations, calling it ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’, and demanded Canada to furnish evidence.

New Delhi also suspended visa services for Canadian nationals indefinitely amid heightened tensions and has reportedly asked Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats. India has told Canada that it must repatriate the diplomats by October 10.

