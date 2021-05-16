Govt, people misread pandemic after first wave of Covid: RSS chief

NEW DELHI Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that both the government and the people misread the situation after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in complacency leading to the present situation. The country now needs to face the problem with a positive frame of mind and people should help in whatever capacity they can, he said.

Urging people not to give up, Bhagwat said just as Britain did not lose courage during World War II and withstood adverse conditions to emerge victorious, India should not lose hope and must view the pandemic as a challenge to be overcome.

To underscore the need to face the challenge with a positive frame of mind, he referred to an inscription on former British premier Winston Churchill’s seat that read: “Please understand there is no depression in this house and we are not interested in the possibilities of defeat. They do not exist.”

Delivering a lecture online, Bhagwat said, “Some people have died… they should not have died this way, untimely. But those who have passed away are in a way free and they don’t have to face it anymore… but we have to. We have to keep ourselves and our people safe and therefore we don’t need negationism. We can’t say nothing has happened, everything is alright. We are not saying that. Situation is hard and saddening, but while accepting that we are not going to allow ourselves to feel negative,” he said.

The lecture is part of a “positivity unlimited” series that the RSS has initiated with an aim to help people overcome difficulties during the second wave of the pandemic that has ravaged the country. There has been severe criticism of the government for failing to prepare for the second wave and for deficiencies in meeting the demand for health care. Both the RSS and its political arm, the Bharatiya Janata Party, are pushing to shift the popular narrative towards “positivity and a proactive approach”.

“If we get tired and give up, then we will be like the rat who gives up in front of a snake. We cannot let this happen. There is as much hope as there is unhappiness. In such a situation many wrongdoings happen, but a lot of people are doing good deeds, they are helping people in whatever capacity they can,” he said.

Amid criticism that the government dropped the ball on Covid management, Bhagwat said now that scientists have cautioned about a third wave, arrangements should be made so that the country is well prepared.

Urging people not to feel depressed or disillusioned, Bhagwat said hearing about the situation being bad every day should not demoralise us. He said the focus should be on helping people find beds in hospitals, oxygen and the other things needed. He also spoke about ensuing that students do not miss out on acquiring knowledge.

“We have to worry about those who depend on daily wages, we should ensure that they do not go hungry. We should look around us and see what the problems are and help those in need,” he said, adding that the country will also need to start making arrangements to see how we can face up to the economic problems that will arise.

“The challenge will test our good qualities...It is an exam of our patience. Success is not final, failure is not fatal. The courage to continue is the only thing that matters. We have to have the courage to continue,” he said.

